Virginia I. Zaugg, 86, of rural

Ossian, passed away Sunday afternoon, Mar. 23, 2025, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

Virginia was born in Bluffton on Mar. 6, 1939, to Obed E. and Lucinda E. (Kipfer) Steffen. She married Robert W. Zaugg on Sept. 5, 1959. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2020.

Virginia was a 1957 gradu-ate of Adams Central. She later worked at Gallivan Hamilton

Seese & Patterson Law Firm, Meadowvale Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Dutch Mill restaurant and K-Mart in Bluff- ton. She was also a member of Hope Mis- sionary Church.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with her husband at their property on Westler Lake and traveling to Panama City Beach and to national parks across the United States. She also loved visiting Disney World with her family. Virginia was a big supporter of Norwell Athletics and attend- ed many events. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchil- dren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, David E. (Tina) Zaugg of Tippecanoe; a daughter, Joye

E. (Rob) Fuess of Bluffton; two sisters, Mabel L. (Harry) Geisel of Bluffton and Carmi (David) Speakman of Syracuse, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Ulmer, Christopher Zaugg, Megan Mit- terling, Patrick Zaugg, Breanna Price, K. C. Zaugg, Keeley Glenn, Lane Zaugg, Makenzie Fuess, Kale Fuess and Blake Fuess;

28 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Cassie Dee Zaugg of Decatur.

Aside from her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Richard D. Zaugg; and a great-grandchild. Visitation will be on Monday, March 31, 2025, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Good- win – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will offi- ciate. Burial will follow at the Prairie View

Cemetery in Tocsin.

Memorials can be made in Virginia’s memory to Hope Missionary Church or Forgotten Children Worldwide.

Online condolences may be e at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com