Darlene K. Mertz, 71, passed away

March 22, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Darlene was born in Celina, Ohio, on June 11, 1953, to Clyde V. and Artiff E. (Thitoff) Mertz; both parents preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children, Michelle LeAnn Stiles of Berne, Sidney

Wayne Hamilton of Decatur and Anthony George Steiner of Berne; 11 grandchil- dren; and five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Christine A. Johnston, Tamara S. Fullen and Clyde V. “Bud” Mertz II.

Per Darlene’s wishes, there are no pub- lic services planned at this time. Goodwin

– Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel h

been entrusted with the arrangements.