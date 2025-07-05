Sharon E. Gentis, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, July 2, 2025 at Christian Care Retirement Community, where she had resided the past few years.

Sharon was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in Wells County to John and Helen (Clark) Gregg. Sharon attended both Petroleum High School and Butler High School, and she made friends as easily as she made memories. As a young girl, she spent her time working at the Macy’s Drive-In and forging lifelong friendships with her beloved classmates from the Butler, Indiana, and Wells County areas. Sharon prioritized relationships above all else, and to simply be in her presence was confirmation that you mattered to her. Her connections were instantaneous and genuine.

On March 30, 1956, in Bluffton, Sharon married her partner for life, Bill Gentis, and they spent the next 65 years building an admirable life together in Wells County. For many of those years, Sharon and Bill co-owned Bluffton Tire (Goodyear) Store, all while raising six rambunctious children. Later, when the kids had grown and flown the family nest, they wintered in Orange City, Florida for twenty years or more, but they always called Wells County their home.

Sharon was a generous caregiver, not only to her family, but also to many local individuals, and she truly loved making life more enjoyable for those she held dear. She hosted entertaining family dinners, and she was known for her delicious homemade noodles. A lover of flowers and birds, she was also an accomplished oil and watercolor artist, even owning her own art studio for a short time on Johnson Street in Bluffton.

Sharon was a member of the Bluffton First Church of Christ and a former member of the Domestic Church of Christ. She was also a longtime member of the local Eastern Star and served as past Matron. Her commitment to service and adventure was evident in the way she approached every opportunity in life. At one point, she even left her mark on the working world as a convoy driver for oversized loads! Sharon was truly the life of every party, but her lasting legacy is her beautiful family.

Known as “Grandma Giggles,” she was a “Fierce” boat captain for her many grandchildren, who have been blessed to experience the death-defying tubing maneuvers on Little Barbee Lake every summer. Sharon adored her children and grandchildren and especially loved the memories created in that little cottage on the channel. Her infectious laugh, radiant smile and sincere kindness will be remembered by all who were honored to spend time in her presence. She was a remarkable woman, full of love and light and loyal hospitality.

Sharon was preceded in death by her precious husband, Bill (also known as Sugarburger, Super Bill or Willy). It is likely they are together at a table somewhere in Heaven now, playing cards again and reminiscing about all those carefully curated family memories.

Survivors include their children, Kurt (Susie) Gentis, Sheila (David) Herdman, Kelly (Robin) Gentis, Kerry (Michelle) Gentis, along with their sons-in-law, Dan Dunwiddie and Joe Collins, all of Bluffton.

Sharon was a loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren: Dan Gentis, Kristy Rinn, Celeste Paquette, Kristen Adam, Ryan Dunwiddie, April Schisler, Mia Gentis, Kit Gentis, Tia Osborn, Lia Warren, Alan Elliott, Andrea Balkcom, Abby Holloway, Maria Bates, Emilee Armstrong and Austin Gentis, as well as 34 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, John (Deloris) Gregg, brother-in-law, Rex (Martha) Gentis, and step-sister Donna (Kirkwood) Cochran.

Her parents preceded her in death, as did her step-father Ray Kirkwood, daughters Ann Dunwiddie and Melissa Collins, granddaughter Jaime Gentis, great-granddaughter Grace Rinn, siblings Ralph Davison and Jone Oman, brother-in-law Jim Oman, and step-brother Kenny Kirkwood.

Sharon loved her new home at Christian Care and spoke highly of the staff, their friendship, and the care they so lovingly provided. We are so thankful for the many dear friendships that developed during her relatively short time there. Nellie Sleppy, Mary Jane Hamilton, Diane Johnson, and Frederica DeBolt, along with many others, will forever hold a special place in our family’s hearts.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral home in Bluffton, with Rick Oatess officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m.. on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Sharon’s memory to the First Church of Christ or to Helping Hands Family Resource Center, both in Bluffton, Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.