Iris J. Hunt, 96, of Ossian, passed away on Friday evening, July 4, 2025, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Iris was born on June 22, 1929, in Ponteo to Benjamin and Linnie (Welch) Holsinger. She graduated from Bluffton High School. Iris provided daycare to a host of children for many years. She worked for Adams Wells Special Education School from 1969 until her retirement in 1991. She will be remembered for her love of cooking. Iris enjoyed having the family together for family meals. Family holidays were a treasure to her, with her family around the table. Her baking skills were fantastic. She could often be found in the kitchen with a rolling pin in hand, making her famous noodles!

She and Richard D. Gentis were married in Bluffton on July 2, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1969. On June 12, 1976, Iris and Marion J. Hunt were married in Bluffton. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Survivors include her children, Teresa (Jake) Reineck of Bluffton, Janet Weikel of Fort Wayne, David (Vicki) Hunt and Larry Hunt, all of Bluffton; along with 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Holsinger of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Richard Gentis and her second husband Marion Hunt; a daughter Cynthia K. Stuff; a son-in-law Gary Weikel; a sister-in-law Janet Holsinger; and her siblings, Brooks Holsinger, Ellen Osborn and Howard Holsinger.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Ouabache State Park and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.