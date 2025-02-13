Tamara “Tammy” Sue Connett, 66, of Bluffton passed away on Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Tammy was born on Sept. 22, 1958, in Fort Wayne to William S. and Dena P. (Hammons) Connett Sr. She attended Norwell High School and worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton for many years. She had a love for all animals, but especially riding horses. She was an active participant and supported the Bluffton Free Street Fair Horse & Pony program and was always present to help for many years with the Wells County 4-H horse and pony projects.

Survivors include her children, Joshua S. (Breia) Connett of Terre Hill, Pennsylvania, Eric Crowder of Indianapolis and Shawn Connett of Bluffton; along with two grandchildren, Autumn Sark of Ossian and Natalia Connett of Pennsylvania. Tammy is also survived by her siblings, William (Suzy) Connett, Jr. of Ossian, Donald (Cheryl) Connett of Fort Wayne, Donna Cleland of South Carolina and Richard Connett of Bluffton, along with a sister-in-law, Connie Connett of Ossian.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Barbara Davidson, Lawrence “Larry” Connett and Patricia Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Travis Tackett officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later time at Grove Cemetery in rural Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Tammy’s memory to Friends of the Wells County Animal Shetler and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with Tammy’s family at www.thomarich.com.