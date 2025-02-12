Philip “Phil” R. Beer, 67, of rural Craigville, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, following an extended battle with cancer.

Phil was born on Oct. 17, 1957, in Bluffton, to Roland and Sarah (Gerber) Beer.

A 1976 graduate of Adams Central High School, Phil was a man of many talents. As a child, he lived in Adams County on a dairy farm and developed a love for animals. After his father’s untimely death when he was 12, the family moved to Decatur. During high school, Phil’s mother remarried, and he gained another family back on a farm in Wells County.

In 1978, Phil married the love of his life, Polly Reinhard. Together they raised four children and celebrated 46 years together in the Craigville area. Phil spent most of his career working in industrial maintenance, supervision, electrical and large machine building in multiple industries over 47 plus years. He retired from Rethceif Engineering in December 2023.

Phil had many interests, which could be summed up in these three words: music, motors and mechanics. He attended Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and loved playing bass in the worship band for many years. He had a fascination with anything with a motor on it that would go fast, and was always tinkering with new ideas and machines. Many years were also spent packing up the motorcycle for extended trips to see the country. However, his greatest reward was sharing his faith and discipling those who would listen. He loved to bring hope and encouragement to any lonely friend, and he made friends wherever he went.

Phil is survived by his wife Polly; a son, Austin (Laura) Beer of Noblesville; three daughters, Karissa (Cameron) Sprinkle of Noblesville, Shaina Beer of Redding, California, and Jami Beer of Indianapolis; two sisters, Judy (Dave) Fleming and Nancy Birch, both of Decatur; a sister-in-law, Judy (Steve) Affolder of Decatur; and his pride and joy, grandchildren Scarlett Sprinkle and Ellie Beer. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Joan Reinhard and Linda Reinhard, both of Bluffton, Larry (Deb) Reinhard and Roger (Maureen) Reinhard, both of Craigville, and Mary Jo (Jeff) Neuenschwander of Bluffton.

Preceding him in death were his parents, along with an older brother Edward Beer, and stepfather, Harry Reinhard.

Visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the Family Life Center at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. Parking will be on the west side of the church, and please enter through “Door P”. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., also at the Family Life Center, with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating. There will be no viewing before the service. A short public graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide.

