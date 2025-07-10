Delores “Dee” Creager, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother from Brandon, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Wells County, Dee lived a life filled with warmth, love and dedication to her family.

A devoted homemaker, Dee found joy in nurturing her family and creating a loving home environment. Her interests included reading about the Civil War, playing games with family and working on puzzles, pursuits that reflected her curious mind and loving spirit. She cherished time spent with friends and family.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Creager; her parents, Wilma (Bennett) Ramseyer and Harvey Ramseyer; her sister, Marilyn Miles; her son, William Creager Jr.; and her daughter, Kelly Creager Horton.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Ramseyer; her brother, Howard “Duke” Ramseyer; and her sister in “spirit” Emma “Doris” Denson; her daughter, Sheree (Doug) Creager-Conley; her sons, Jason (Christine) Creager and Michael Creager; her grandchildren Seth (Trena) Johnson, Sarah Johnson, William Creager and Mercedes (Justin) Watkins; and her great-grandchildren Everleigh Watkins and Jensen Watkins.

Dee’s family and friends will remember her as a gentle soul whose kindness and unwavering support enriched the lives of all who knew her.

In honoring Dee’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A memorial gathering will be organized at a later date, where family can celebrate her life and the wonderful memories she leaves behind. Dee’s legacy of love and compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all.

“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31