Jean Elizabeth Thompson (Snyder) of Wapakoneta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025.

Jean was born on April 1, 1927, to Clarence and Nellie Snyder in Canton, Ohio. Jean was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School where she studied cosmetology. In 1946, she married Virgil Thompson who passed away in 2003. The true loves of Jean’s life were her three sons, nine grandchildren, and the many cats she adopted over the years.

Jean was a sales associate at JC Penney for 10 years until her retirement in 1989. Her passion was sewing, and she did alterations out of her home for many years. In addition, she would happily sew up anything her grandchildren requested. She made scrunchies for the ’80s babies, dresses for college formals, drapes for first apartments, clothes for dolls — and the list goes on.

Jean’s favorite times were those she spent with her kids and grandchildren. She loved summer vacations at the Outer Banks, annual trips to Washington State and camping at Lake Erie. She was known to spin her grandkids in a chair until they flew off, order dinner from three different restaurants for three picky eaters, pick up “sick” kids from school, and always stopping at TCBY for dessert. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her grandkids and of course they never took advantage of this well-known fact.

“No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.” — John 1:4-12

Jean was deeply devoted to her faith. She was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church. She did not evangelize her beliefs, but she lived the word of God every day. God is love and she did just that in the most genuine and authentic way possible. She had a peaceful presence that let you know you were loved and appreciated. Her heart was open to all and she was blessed with many friends who loved and cared for her like family.

Born on April Fool’s Day, Jean could find humor in nearly any situation. She had an infectious laugh and maintained her wit and sense of humor right to the end. She was known to check the obituaries daily to ensure she was still alive. You finally made the paper, Grandma!

Jean is survived by her three sons, Virgil (Linda) Thompson, David (Sara) Thompson, and Danny (Bobbie) Thompson. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wapakoneta with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta YMCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.