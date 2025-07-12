Rebecca Jean (Wasson) Tyler, 78, of Goshen, died at home on July, 9, 2025.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1946, to Ner William and Irene Vontania (Smith) Wasson. On June 7, 1969, she married Terry Joseph Tyler in Craigville, Indiana. He survives along with sons, Jeremy (Jill) Tyler (grandchildren, Blake (Ava) Tyler of Wakarusa, Indiana, Jeffrey (Traci) Tyler (grandchildren, Cora, Lincoln, Claire and Elise Tyler) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and daughter Kelsey (Ryan) Gernand, (grandchildren, Sophie, Oliver and Libby Gernand) of Yorktown, Indiana.

Also surviving are sisters, Janet Johnson of Lafayette, Indiana, Rosemary (Terry) Renbarger of The Villages, Florida, Debra (Donald) Lockwood of Ossian, and Merianne DeWitt of Scottsburg, Indiana; brother-in-law, David Beeler of Arizona, and nine nephews and 12 nieces.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Rebecca, brothers-in-law, Larry Dewitt and Richard Johnson, and sister, Suzanne Beeler.

Rebecca graduated from Lancaster High School in Wells County and Ball State University with a teaching degree in home economics. She taught at the Frankton, Indiana, high school and the Craig Jr. High School in Lawrence Township in Indianapolis. She also taught pre-school for several years in West Chester, Ohio, and in the Grace Point Church in Nappanee, Indiana. She was also a teacher’s aid for Nappanee Elementary School for many years.

Besides wonderfully fulfilling what she discerned as a call to be a wife and mother, she enjoyed quilting and reading.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 14, 2025 at funeral service at the Yoder – Culp Funeral Home at 1911 South Main St. in Goshen.

Cremation and burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly requests that memorial contributions be given to Center for Hospice Care, Grace Point Church or Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church.