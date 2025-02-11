Nellie M. West, 101, formerly of Montpelier, passed away Feb. 9, 2025, at Persimmon Ridge in Portland.

She was born on March 22, 1923, in Mt. Ida, Arizona. She married Wayne E. West on Sept. 27, 1946.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Gary (Eva) West of Montpelier and Larry (Casandra) West of Berne; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Joseph Scott and Nora “Vada” (Weeks) Scott; siblings, Clarine Scott, Rosie King, Jay Scott and Walter Scott.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service will follow with Pastor Earl Doll officiating, followed by internment at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.