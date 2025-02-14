John Benson Lindsay, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 82.

Born on Oct. 12, 1942, in Greeneville, Tennessee, John lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to his family and passions. His passing was due to complications arising from Alzheimer’s Disease.

After growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, John left the South to attend Purdue University, where he met his beautiful bride, Martha (Marty) Hopwood, while serving meals in the Kappa house. John and Marty married on Sept. 4, 1965. Upon graduation from Purdue, John began a distinguished career in sales, settling in Bluffton, Indiana, after several moves.

Throughout his career, John worked diligently in sales and later excelled as an executive, eventually becoming the President of Franklin Electric. His work afforded him the opportunity to travel extensively, fostering connections and friendships around the world. His professional journey was marked by integrity, hard work, and a commitment to excellence that earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

Outside of work, John found joy and fulfillment in his personal passions. He was an avid outdoorsman, boating and camping with his family for countless weekends and vacations. In addition, he was a gun collector and a devoted rancher, and he enjoyed the tranquility of watching wildlife wherever he was. He had a keen interest in cars, appreciating both their design and performance. Music was another joy in his life that he shared with his family; he especially found great happiness dancing with his beloved wife, sharing many cherished moments on the dance floor.

A kind soul with a playful spirit, John delighted in bringing laughter to his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Whether it was through silly faces at the dinner table, water gun battles in the pool, or mischievous antics, he had an extraordinary ability to brighten the lives of those he held dear.

One of the greatest joys John gained from his successful career was the ability to share with and help others – whether through paying the bill for a stranger in line at Kmart, taking care of a medical bill, or offering financial help to start a business or purchase a home. John was generous beyond measure with friends, family and strangers alike.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Martha (Marty) Hopwood Lindsay, and his loving daughters, Mary (Michael) Kidwell of Prairie Village, Kansas, and Beth (Chris) Williams of West Chester, Ohio. He also leaves behind his dear sisters, Judith Lindsay and Jan McKinney. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren, Landon Powell, Lindsay Williams, Christopher Williams, Natalie DeArmey, Laura Kidwell, and Nathan Kidwell, as well as his great-granddaughter, Serena DeArmey.

John will be remembered for his generosity, his dedication to his family, the twinkle in his eye and the indelible mark he left on all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in John’s memory.