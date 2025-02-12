Catherine “Cathie” S. Kammer, 71, of Ossian, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Cathie was born in Bluffton on Sept. 26, 1953, to William and Lois (Brown) Brickley. Both parents preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Chris (Shanna) Kammer of Fort Wayne; a brother, John (Shelley) Brickley of Bluffton; a sister, Pam (Jerry) Welch of Pennville; and a granddaughter, Sydney Kammer.

There are no public services planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

