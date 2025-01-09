Wesley Charles Smith Sr., 82, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation in Markle, Indiana.

Wes was born on March 6, 1942, in New Britain, Connecticut to Walter Amos Smith and Doris (Gustafson) Smith-Campbell. He married Sandra (Bir) Smith in 1959 at Saint Mary’s in Huntington.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wesley Smith Jr.; a grandson, Travis Keplinger; and siblings, Harold Smith, Donald “Doc” Smith, Richard Smith, Robert Smith, Barbara Stell, Walter Smith, Floyd Smith and Doris Hiner.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sandra Smith; children, Marcia (James) Teegarden, Darlene (Gary) Werling, Andrea (Dennis) Keplinger, Jennifer (Scott) Rose, Lisa (Paul) Bracht, Jodi (Randy) Velasquez, and Kevin (Karen) Smith; sister-in-law, Diane Smith; 22 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In honor of Wes’ wishes, a celebration of life gathering will be held at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.