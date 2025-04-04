Kathryn “Kathy” R. Johnson, 70, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, April 3, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Kathy was born in Liberal, Kansas, on Aug. 19, 1954, to Marion L. and Louise B. (Strausser) Barringer. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Bob “Robin” Johnson at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton on Feb. 7, 1976; he survives.

Upon graduating Bluffton High School in 1972, Kathy attended Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne. She worked as a key punch operator at Blue Flame Gas Company in Bluffton for a few years before serving as the bookkeeper for her and Bob’s farming and crop-dusting operation for 24 years. Later she worked as a daycare teacher for the First Presbyterian Church Daycare and Preschool for 12 years until her retirement.

Kathy attended Grace Bible Church in Berne, and she loved flowers, bird watching and always looked forward to the Bluffton Free Street Fair. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and would still meet with classmates every month. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kelsie (Jeremiah) Tomlin of Bluffton; and two granddaughters, Delaney and Hannah Tomlin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Bible Church, 6626 Village Way, Berne, IN. Private internment will be held at Emmanuel Cemetery in Rockford, Indiana.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Helping Hands Family Resource Center of Bluffton or Grace Bible Church of Berne.

