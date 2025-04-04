Muncie has lost a silent, yet significant, power within the community.

Patricia Schaefer passed away on Wednesday, April 2, at 94. Pat was a member of many professional, civic, and cultural organizations, locally, throughout the state, and nationally.

Born prematurely in Fort Wayne, on April 23, 1930, she was the daughter of Edward (the founder of Franklin Electric) and Hildegarde Hormel Schaefer. The family later moved to Bluffton to be closer to Franklin Electric’s headquarters, which was then situated in Bluffton.

Her interests encompassed music (particularly opera), art (especially glass art), theater, literature, writing, education, the humanities and animal welfare, evident in her broad-reaching, long-term philanthropic and leadership contributions in those fields. Hardly any entity in Muncie and the surrounding area was untouched by her generous outpouring of time, talent and treasure that helped shape their futures.

An accomplished pianist, Patricia earned her undergraduate degree in piano and musicology from Northwestern University in Chicago. She received a Master of Arts in Music from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her Master’s in Library Science was from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where she spent several summers completing her degree while working as a librarian in Muncie.

She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and Phi Mu Alpha Honorary Music Fraternity, each for over 70 years.

Pat moved to Muncie in 1959 to join the staff at Muncie Public Library. Before coming to Muncie, she was employed at WOWO Radio, Home Telephone Company, the Fine Arts Foundation in Fort Wayne, and the Columbus, Ohio Public Library.

Pat’s dream job was to become an agent for a music publishing company in New York City. When that was not to be, she embarked on her unconventional preparation for an unplanned career in the library field and a life in Muncie. For that, Muncie is eternally grateful.

Because of her unique blend of education and experience, Pat was hired to manage a meager audio/visual department at Muncie Public Library. During her time as director of A/V Services, she took a collection of 1,000 classical recordings, housed in a storage room, and created and curated a collection of many, many thousands of films, audio and video tapes, CDs, vinyl recordings, musical scores, paintings, prints, photographs and sculptures. She brought innovation to the department by offering framed paintings and sculptures to members of the library who wished to bring art into the homes on loan for 50 cents a month for up to six months.

She went on to become the assistant director of the library system in 1981, where her colleagues enjoyed working for someone whose quiet dignity made her approachable. In 1986, she was named director, successfully competing against two male candidates for the position.

In retirement she continued her love of travel, eventually visiting every continent in addition to exploring special areas in the U.S.

Following in her father’s footsteps, who instilled in her an interest in engineering and technology, she received an honorary doctorate from the Indiana Institute of Technology. Often, Pat was guided by his wise counsel, posthumously. Together, they had built a harpsichord. Music for the instrument was a favorite of hers.

In 2016, Ball State University awarded her honorary alumna status for her involvement and many contributions to the institution over the years. She influenced the university to become an all-Steinway campus and contributed the art glass light sculpture for the David Sursa Performing Art Center, a nod to her expansive personal collection of museum-level art glass. The University of Ohio invited her to be a dinner guest at the request of Dale Chihuly, a favorite of hers when he was awarded a doctorate.

Pat served on the Board of the Milton S. Eisenhower Library, the principal research library and the largest within the Sheridan Library Network at Johns Hopkins University, her father’s alma mater. Her other board appointments included Franklin Electric Company, Inc., Berea College, Indiana Library Association, National League of American Pen Women, Phi Mu Alpha, Altrusa International of Muncie, Indiana Humanities, United Way of Delaware County, Young Women’s Christian Association, Muncie Symphony Board, Youth Symphony of East Central Indiana, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, Midwest Writers Workshop, Muncie Matinee Musical, Ball Brothers Foundation Center for History, Arts, and Industry, Wapahani Girl Scout Council, YWCA, Central City Business Association, The Fort Wayne Fine Art Foundation and the Delaware Council of the Arts, chairing the beginning years of the annual Renaissance Festival. She was on the advisory councils for the Ball State University College of Fine Arts, the David Owsley Art Museum, and others.

Memberships included parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, Women of Beneficence, Art Alliance and Student Art League, Friends of the Museum at Ball State, a Charter Member of Riley-Jones Club, Friends of the Muncie Public Library, Indianapolis Children’s Museum, Chicago Lyric Opera (70+ years), American Recorder Society, IPR and WIBP, Indiana Nature Conservancy, Indiana Council for the Humanities, Muncie Civic Theatre, Muncie Children’s Museum, Minnetrista Cultural Center and others.

Recognition for service and accomplishments include a Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the Governor of Indiana, the Outstanding Librarian Award from the Indiana Federation of Libraries, the Women in Business Unlimited Athena Award, Indiana Women of Achievement Women of Distinction recognition, and many more. For Pat, who deserved the honors she received, it was the accomplishments, not necessarily the recognition that mattered.

For over 30 years, using her strong writing skills, Pat prepared the annotated program notes for the Muncie Symphony Orchestra. She used those skills to author program notes for Masterworks Chorale as well. She was an excellent crafter of grants, which provided the Muncie Library with needed resources. To promote public relations for the library and to encourage readers, she wrote articles for the Muncie Evening Newspaper reviewing new books with bios of their authors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hildegarde. She was also preceded in death by her dear friend and colleague, the late Dorothy Kellison, whose daughter, Louise Marsh, Pat raised as her own, and whose children became Pat’s “grandchildren,” and their children, Pat’s “great-grandchildren.” Her cherished cousin, Joe Kueberth of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away in 2004.

Pat is survived by her sister, Diane Schaefer Humphrey of Bluffton, and Diane’s three children, Elizabeth Meintel (Norman) of Fort Wayne, David Humphrey (Crystal) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and Peter (Angela) of Roanoke.

Also surviving Pat are Louise Marsh (Ronda) of Indianapolis and Louise’s four children, Kristen Cambridge (Ryan), Kaitlin Myers (Brandon), Kimberly Deneen (Austin), Kyle Marsh, and Louise’s seven grandchildren. Pat is also survived by Lydia Chimbanda, her friend and caregiver. Lydia’s kindness, compassion and dedication brought comfort to Pat when she needed it most.

Pat was admired by friends, acquaintances, colleagues and the many organizations touched by her gentle force, and who, likewise, will miss her mild-mannered presence that cloaked the strength of a “premie” striving to survive and thrive in life.

Pat’s family would also like to express gratitude to staff members at Westminster Village Muncie and Ball Memorial Hospital for the care she received.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303, in memory of Patricia.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Pat’s memory at St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 10, 2025, with visitation an hour prior to the service. She will be buried at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton in a private family ceremony.

