With hearts heavy and full of hope in Christ, we celebrate the life of Joseph Nelson Blazier III, who entered into the presence of his Savior on March 27, 2025.

Born on July 8, 1958, Joseph was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother, and faithful friend. Above all, he was a servant of Jesus Christ, living his life with the humility, mercy, and heart for justice described in his favorite verse, Micah 6:8. Joseph was a dedicated member of Life Community Church and iTown Church of Bluffton, where he found joy in worship, fellowship and serving others. His faith was not just something he professed, it was something he lived daily — through his joy for life, his compassion, and his unwavering trust in God’s promises.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda (née Bryant) Blazier; his son, Kent Blazier; and his daughter, Brittany (Kevin) (née Blazier) Osborn. He is also lovingly remembered by his parents-in-law, Ross and Betty Bryant; his sisters, Jane (partner Danny Bledsoe) (née Blazier) Abney, and Joann (née Blazier) Hickman; along with his brother-in-law, Steve Hickman; his sister-in-law, Bonnie (Scott) (née Bryant) Smith; and his nephews, Derek Hickman, Scott Hickman and Jamison Abney.

While we grieve Joseph’s passing, we take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his parents, Princillo “June” (née Sumpter) Blazier and Joseph Nelson Blazier II, in the presence of the Lord. Joseph’s life was a testament to God’s grace and goodness. His kindness, wisdom and unwavering faith touched the lives of many, and his legacy of love and faithfulness will live on in those who knew him. Though he is absent from the body, we rejoice that he is now at home with the Lord, where there is no more pain or sorrow — only eternal joy in the presence of his Savior.

Throughout his career at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHA), Joseph was deeply committed to advocating for marginalized communities, particularly individuals with disabilities. In addition to his passion for helping others, Joseph was a gifted artist, finding joy in drama, painting, and singing. Joseph loved using his gifts to spread joy, inspire others, and worship his Creator through the beauty of the arts.

A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 11 a.m. April 12, 2025, at iTown Church of Bluffton, 2711 S.R. 1 in Bluffton, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory and the faith that defined him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Joseph’s honor to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana or iTown Church of Bluffton.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Master.” – Matthew 25:23 (ESV)

Please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com to leave condolences.