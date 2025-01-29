Trent Reimschisel, 61, of Indianapolis died Jan. 27, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Trent was born to Richard and Elaine (Stultz) Reimschisel on May 24, 1963, in Bluffton. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1982 and Taylor University, Fort Wayne Campus, in 1998. He attended the Apostolic Christian Church in Indianapolis and Apostolic Christian Church East in Bluffton. He married Teresa (Knecht) Reimschisel in 1991 in Clark County, Indiana; she survives in Indianapolis.

Trent earned his CFP® in 2007 and worked for Edward Jones, Oxford Financial and OneAmerica in Indianapolis. Beside his work, he enjoyed woodworking, winter camping, hiking and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, his wife, and two children Victoria (Lexington, Kentucky) and Nathaniel (Indianapolis), three brothers Todd (Lori) Reimschisel of Bluffton, Troy (Bonny) Reimschisel of Leo, and Tyler (Terisa) Reimschisel of Cleveland, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Tuesday February 4, 2025, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Ken Wuethrich and John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to A Better Life-Brianna’s Hope 115 E. Water St. Portland, IN 47371.

