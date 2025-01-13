Timothy Wayne Eubank, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2025, at his residence.

Tim was born in Bluffton on Dec. 1, 1964, to Harry Jr. Eubank and JoAnn M. (Houdyshell) Eubank, both parents preceded him in death.

Tim is survived by three children, daughters, Elissa (Dean) Tanner of Bluffton and Ashley S. Eubank of Columbia City, and a son, Holden M. Eubank of Decatur; eight grandchildren, Gavin, Khloe, Noah, Kolten, Ella, Camdyn, Jordynn and Harper; one brother, Kenneth E. (Nan) Eubank of Huntertown; and a sister, Sharon K. Mullins of Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

