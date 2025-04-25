Curtis “Curt” J. Allen, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, April 23, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Curt was born in Huntington on Dec. 10, 1956, to James “Jim” and Lily (Minniear) Allen. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Ruth E. Steffen in Warren on Aug. 29, 1992; she survives.

Curt graduated from Bluffton High School in 1975 and attended Life Community Church in Bluffton. He worked in maintenance for 15 years and then restored classic cars for many years. He loved fishing, especially at the Salamonie Reservoir and Lake Erie. He will be remembered as a great cook as well as a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.

In addition to his wife, Curt is survived by two sons, Cory J. Allen of Texas and Spencer J. (Taeler) Allen of Bluffton; a brother, Chris Allen of Bluffton; and four grandchildren, Lillie and Corson Allen, and Seager and Steele Allen.

Private family services are being held at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Private internment will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts Troop 149 of Bluffton, Friends of Ouabache State Park, or Christian Care Retirement Community.

