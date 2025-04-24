Robert L. Dyson, 91, a longtime resident of Poneto and Albion, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 22, 2025, at Miller’s Oak Pointe in Columbia City.

He was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Wabash County, Indiana to Floyd L. and Mildred (Eads) Dyson. He graduated from Linlawn High School in 1953.

On Jan. 31, 1954, in Wells County, Robert and Patricia (Watson) Dyson were married. They shared almost 70 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 2023.

Robert grew up on the farm and worked as a handyman and auto mechanic for many years across Fort Wayne. He owned his own shop, Dyson Motor Service, from 1970 to 1982 and enjoyed driving semi and farming.

Robert enjoyed traveling with the family on trips when the children were young and trips to North Carolina to visit with relatives. He always looked forward to family dinners and putting together large jig saw puzzles. For many years, they enjoyed ballroom dancing and were a member of a local dance club.

Robert always had a wicked sense of humor and love to answer question in riddles such as “Traveling or going somewhere?”

Survivors include his children, David (Tammy) Dyson of Columbia City, Lois (Jim) Brandenburg of Columbia City, Lorinda (Tom) Gregory of Stendal, Indiana, DeAnn Dyson of Albion and Dawn (Tony) Platero of Glendale, California.

He is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will take place with burial following at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.