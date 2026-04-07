

Mary E. Gilbert, age 83, of Montpelier, passed away at 2:40 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026 at her home in Sarasota, Florida.

She was born on Saturday, Feb. 20, 1943, in Lebanon, Missouri. She married Joseph M. Gilbert on Friday, May 13, 1966 in Montpelier. Mary was a 1961 graduate of Hartford City High School. She was a member of the Asbury Chapel UM Church. Mary had worked as a sub for the Montpelier Postal service and as a cook for the Southern Wells schools. She was a Wells County farmer for many years and had lived most of her married life in the Wells County area. She enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years. Mary was a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Post 156 auxiliary and Tri Kappa and she enjoyed getting together with her friend for lunch on Tuesdays.

She will be forever missed by her son, Robert A. Davis of Hartford City; daughter, Beth Anne Lennon of Sarasota, Florida; son in-law, Lyle Warner of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Renee Davis, Joseph Lennon, Chea Davis, Kara Jaggers and Parker Lennon, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Gilbert; father, William Carl Abernathy; mother, Vera L. (Doublin) Abernathy; daughters, Kathy Jo Warner and Kelly Sills; brother, Robert J. Abernathy; and sister, Betty Niverson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 10, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Mary’s life will follow at noon Friday, April 10, 2026. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com