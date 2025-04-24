Dennis Lee Borror, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, April 20, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community, surrounded by his loving family.

Denny was born on May 20, 1952, in Bluffton to Dee and Lauretta R. (Anderson) Borror.

Denny graduated from Norwell High School in 1970. He worked for Corning Glass Works until it closed, then moved to Wayne Metal in Markle for 16 years before starting his own company, High Tech Fabricators in Fort Wayne in 1992, and retiring in 2020. While living in Markle, Denny coached many youth sports. Denny enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and cutting wood, and of course, Denny loved his IU basketball. When he wasn’t out in the yard, you could find Denny at his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a proud Grandpa who loved to support his grandchildren and their teams.

On Oct. 7, 1972, Denny and Linda Robbins were married in Bluffton. They shared 52 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Borror of Bluffton, their son, Eric (Jennifer) Borror of Uniondale, and two daughters, Lisa (Gary) Napier of Bluffton and Erin (Bradd Heyerly) Trexler of Bluffton, along with nine grandchildren, Brooke, Kylie, Ella, Drew, Kirstan, Lakyne, Hannah, Ava and Jack and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Lauretta R. Borror-George of Bluffton, sister, Judy (Terry) Werling of Ossian and brother, Michael (Lynette) Borror of Nashville, Tennessee.

Denny is preceded in death by his father, Dee Borror.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the Wells County 4-H Park Community Center Meeting Room, located at 1240 4-H Park Rd. in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Markle Fish & Game Club or Bluffton Parks Department and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.