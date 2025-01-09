Shirley Ann (Mann) Imel died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Shirley was born on April 18, 1934, to Darrell Mann and Margaret (Woods) Mann in Fort Wayne Indiana. She attended Waynedale Elementary School and Elmhurst High School. She was a lifelong resident of Waynedale. She married Jimmie T. Imel of Ossian on May 1, 1952, prior to Jimmie leaving and serving in Korea. Once he returned, Jimmie started the Imel Insurance Agency, which they built together over the years. Shirley and Jimmie were lifelong participating members of Waynedale UMC, where they built their strong faith in Christ.

Jimmie and Shirley were blessed with five children, Cindy (Pete) Zilinski, Mike (Margy) Imel, Karen (Ron) Perkins, Mark (Cindy) Imel and Sue (Phil) Christman.

Their life was always filled with music, bringing joy and peace. Shirley sang in the church choir and also traveled the Midwest playing in a band and on the radio during her high school years. She played the piano, guitar, accordion and bass. Jimmie sang in the Summit City Barbershop Chorus and the quartet “The Last Resort”. Through the years, Shirley and Jimmie traveled the world on their own and also with the Summit City Chorus, which he performed with. And true to herself, she still spent many hours in joyful song right up to her death.

Shirley found her peace in their grandchildren and growing flowers around her home. When she was no longer able to tend her flowers, Jimmie would work in the yard for her, so she could continue to enjoy the beauty of her flowers. Shirley always had special events planned for their grandchildren from special Easter egg hunts to a simple day swimming in the pool with them.

Jimmie and Shirley’s legacy continues through their 5 children and their 10 grandchildren, Daniel (Miranda) Wright, David (Sarah) Perkins, Jonathon (Sara) Perkins, Paul (Ali) Imel, Erin (Dustin) Auer, Ashley (Francisco) Bergamo, Sarah Richter, Kierstin (Michael) Saldivar, Whitney (Jimmie) Zhu and Morgin (Caleb) Buyer; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Earl Mann of Florida, Gene Mann and Nelson Mann of Fort Wayne.

Shirley’s beloved husband, Jimmie Imel, unfortunately passed during COVID.

Please join us in a joint celebration of both of their lives at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m., with Caleb Buyer officiating. A burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery Ossian.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91ST Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209

Online condolences can be made to www.goodwincaleharnish.com.