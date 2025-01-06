Rosemary (Smuts) Kumfer, 92, of Ossian, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. She was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Allen County, Indiana, daughter to the late Ruthford E. and Bertha H. (Vollmar) Smuts. Rosemary was a graduate of Lafayette Center High School and a member of Zanesville Community Church of God.

She worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years, serving as the Zanesville Postmaster for the last 25 of those years.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Kumfer of Ossian, Joyce Jeffries of Rochester, Indiana, and Kay (Garry) White of Ossian; grandchildren, Travis White, Jason (Ashley) White, and Danielle (Matt) Storie; and great-grandchildren, Jarrett Storie, James Storie, Aubrey Storie, Oscar White and Axel White.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kumfer in 2006; son, Jonathan Kumfer; son-in-law, Robert Jefferies; and sisters, Jeanette Oldfield, Gene Geringer, Barbara Peterson, Sharon Chilcote and Glenna Cayot.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777 with visitation for Rosemary from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the funeral service. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, Indiana.

Contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be made to Zanesville Community Church of God.

