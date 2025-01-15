Roger L. Dunnuck, 73, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 13, 2025, at his residence.

Roger was born in Huntington on Feb. 18, 1951, to Thomas J. and Mary (Finley) Dunnuck. He married Janet Aschliman at the Six Mile Church in Bluffton on July 14, 1973; she survives.

Roger was a 1970 graduate of Norwell High School and was a long-time member of Six Mile Church. He worked at Corning Glass Works in Bluffton for 12 years, until 1982, and then went to work at G & H Fertilizer in Markle for over five years. He later worked at Agland Grain in Bluffton for 15 years and retired after eight years of service in maintenance at the Bluffton Police Department. Roger loved being outdoors, and especially loved woodworking, gardening and fishing.

In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by two sons, Matthew (Gina) Dunnuck of Geneva and Daniel (Lindsay) Dunnuck of Bluffton; a daughter, Carrie Dillard of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Korbin, Delaney, Cooper and Hutch Dunnuck; three brothers, James (Sharon) Dunnuck of Columbia City, Paul Dunnuck of Markle and Dennis Dunnuck of Ossian; along with a sister-in-law, Charlotte Dunnuck of Markle.

Aside from his parents, Roger was preceded in death by three brothers, John, William “Ed”, and Robert Dunnuck.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 4 p.m.. Pastor Steve Studebaker will officiate. Private family burial will be held later at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care of Northeast Indiana.

