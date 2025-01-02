Robert P. “Bob” Hulvey, 79, of rural Yoder, Indiana passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 at his home, surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Oct. 3, 1945, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late James and Norma (Hibbert) Hulvey.

He was a third generation and lifelong farmer in the local community.

Surviving family include his wife of 61 years, Linda Hulvey; children, Tom (Brenda) Hulvey, Jane (Bob Wright) Hulvey, Lisa (Sam) Haiflich, Bobbie (Randy) Weikel, and Nick (Angela) Hulvey; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, Indiana.

Memorials in Bob’s memory may be made to Fairview Church of God, Yoder.

