Robert “Bob” K. Mitchel, 90, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at 5:25 p.m. at Adams Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by beloved family.

Bob was born in Decatur on May 24, 1934, to Floyd M. and Veda M. (Hawkins) Mitchel. He was a 1952 graduate of Adams Central High School. On Nov. 21, 1953, he and Patricia R. “Pat” Barger were united in marriage at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, Decatur, and were married for nearly 70 years until her death on May 16, 2023.

Bob was a Colonial Bread deliverer for 38 years, retiring in 1995. He was also a farmer and milked cows for his father-in-law to pay rent on their early years home in Kirkland Township. He was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren and served on many boards and committees. He also served on the Adams Central School Board, being the second of four generations to serve; his father Floyd was on the original board when Adams Central School was formed; son, Mark, was the third generation, and granddaughter, Jeremi Schortgen, is the fourth and current board member.

Bob was an avid deer, rabbit and squirrel hunter, and loved to fish. In retirement he drove cars for Dan Evans and Courtesy Cars and helped solve many of the world’s problems at McDonalds, Hardees or Richards in Bluffton. He and Pat loved to travel and had the privilege of staying with their many summer exchange students in Europe. They loved to travel all around the country. Family was very important, and they took great pride in following their grandkids and great-grandkids in sports, school and church activities. Family gatherings and parties at their pond were very special to him. They were Colts season ticket holders since 1991 -— a highlight being when grandson, Chandler, was drafted by the Colts in 2012.

Survivors include his children, Angela (Jay) Carter of Decatur, Mark (Betty) Mitchel of Decatur, Lee Ann (Ron) Harnish of Bluffton, Gary Mitchel of Laurelville, Ohio, and foster daughter, Deb (Dean) Smith of Elgin, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah (George) Duke of Tucson, Arizona, Keith Carter of Riverview, Florida, Jed (Angelana) Carter of Portland, Jeremi (Brad) Schortgen of Monroe, Morgan (Dan) Zoeller of Noblesville, Dustin (Jennifer) Mitchel of Decatur, Katie (Trent “Boomer”) Sprunger of Berne, Mitch (Bre) Harnish of Bluffton, Chandler (Alexis) Harnish of Geneva, Illinois, Carlee (Brad) Nelson of Bluffton, Piercen (Arissa) Harnish of Ossian, Garrett (Samantha) Mitchel of Ashville, Ohio, and Andrea Mitchel (Calvin Kempton) of Chillicothe, Ohio; along with 32 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by two brothers, Gene Mitchel of Decatur and Ned Mitchel of Pennville; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Barger of Decatur; and great friend, Larry Donaghy of Decatur.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Mitchel; along with a daughter, Carla Mitchel, and foster daughter, Sue Weis, who were killed in a car accident on Dec. 26, 1978.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 13, at Pleasant Dale Church, rural Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jay Carter will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Dale Church Building Fund.

