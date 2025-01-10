Rebecca L. Meier, 45, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, as a result of an automobile accident.

Rebecca was born on Aug. 15, 1979, in Fort Wayne to Joseph C. Meier and Patricia J. (Loy) Dafforn.

A 1998 graduate of Norwell High School, Rebecca was a very active participant and helped facilitate the Thistle Recovery Program at Park Community Church, Hannah’s House and Grace & Mercy Ministries. Rebecca was always supportive and eager to help her recovery families in any way possible. Her calm and caring spirit and her passionate faith helped her get through everything in her life! She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandson.

Survivors include her father, Joseph C. Meier of Brooksville, Florida, and her mother, Patricia J. (Jack L.) Dafforn of Ossian, and her son, Jace Martz of Fort Wayne, along with a grandson, Landon Martz of Fort Wayne.

She is also survived by her siblings, Tonya (Nick) Roach of Fort Wayne, Angela Jeffrey of New Haven, Christine Meier of Decatur, Steve (Nadine) Dafforn of LaOtto, and Shane Dafforn of Fort Wayne, along with many nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Rebecca’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, at Park Community Church in Bluffton with the Rev. Karna Calvisky officiating and calling for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in Rebecca’s memory payable to Park Community Church with Thistle Recovery in the memo line.

Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.