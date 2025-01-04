Rae Ann Hayden, 71, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Rae Ann was born in Bluffton on Nov. 24, 1953, to Bob L. and Virginia “Ginny” M. (Clark) Schocke. She married Charles “Charlie” A. Hayden in Bluffton on Aug. 24, 2002; he survives.

A 1972 graduate of Bluffton High School, Rae Ann worked at Franklin Electric, which later became Bluffton Motor Works and then WEG Industries, for 47 years, retiring in 2019. For over 30 years she was a member of the American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary. She loved being outdoors, camping and making homemade jewelry. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with her granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, Rae Ann is survived by a daughter, Tomra “Tomi” Cardin of Fort Wayne; a granddaughter, Markia “KiKi” Cardin of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Lynn Schocke of Anderson, Jan (David) Rindler of Berne, and Bobbi (Dallas) Moser of Bluffton; and a brother, Bruce (Karen) Schocke of Zanesville.

Aside from her parents, Rae Ann was preceded in death by a brother, David Schocke.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bill Campbell officiating. Private burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of floral tributes and gifts, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Redemption House Ministry of Fort Wayne, an organization started by her daughter that helps women find recovery, stability and hope. Contributions can either be mailed directly to 426 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or be made online at www.redemptionhousefw.org.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.