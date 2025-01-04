Philip Roe Shafer was born Dec. 4, 1948, the son of the late Paul E. Shafer and Mildred Roe Shafer. He grew up in his hometown of Ossian, to which he returned after graduating from Ball State University and where he lived most of his life. He and his wife, the late Mary Humbracht Shafer adopted two boys, Samuel and Patrick. Samuel died earlier this year.

Phil worked as a banker until he suffered injuries in a serious auto accident, after which he sold insurance and worked in various other jobs. He enjoyed his retirement as a Mustang enthusiast, putting time and treasure into a 1972 Mustang convertible. He enjoyed running, sometimes with his sons. Phil was a singer and was associated with musical groups throughout his life. He toured Europe as a member of a high school choir and was an outstanding tenor in the Ball State University Singers, serving as that organization’s president as an upper classman. He regularly sang in the annual Messiah presented by the Mennonite Choral Society each December in Berne. He had a goofy sense of humor.

As a result of the earlier auto accident, Phil developed dementia, which progressed to the point that he moved to Bloomington and lived in memory care facilities, first in Jill’s House and recently in Cedar Creek Memory Care. As he got older — he had just celebrated his 76th birthday — he became weaker. Last week he came down with Covid, and he was unable to survive its attack on his health. Phil died peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2024.

He is survived by his son Patrick of Kirklin, Indiana; his brother Tom and his wife Susan Parrish of Bloomington; his brothers-in-law John Holzinger and Steve Bracke of Ossian; and his niece Marissa Bracke, nephews Alex Bracke and Charlie Bracke and Joseph Shafer; and many, many friends, nieces and nephews.

Phil will be cremated and interred next to Mary at their gravesite in the Ossian Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, you may want to remember and honor Phil, a lifelong blood donor, with a donation to the American Red Cross. If so, mail a donation to your local Red Cross Chapter or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. In the memo section of your check, write “Blood Services.”

Cherish each day.