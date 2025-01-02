Nicholas K. Dunn, 72, of Ossian, passed away on Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Nick was born on Nov. 7, 1952, in Bluffton to Everett J. “Junior” and Doris J. (Tarr) Dunn. He graduated from Southern Wells High School in 1971. He started working for Bowmar LLC in Waynedale. He then moved to Lafayette to work for Caterpillar as a quality control operator, where he was a self-taught computer programmer. Nick eventually moved to Sanford, North Carolina to continue working for Caterpillar in Quality Control before retiring in 2015. Upon retirement, Nick returned to Ossian to be closer to family.

Nick enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching IU basketball. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed woodworking, especially making clocks. He loved spending time with Riley, his beloved shih tzu.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Doug) Roller of Uniondale. He will be remembered as “Grandpa Nick” to his five grandchildren, Collin (Jasmine) Roller of Ossian, Kaylee (Max) Dove of Fort Wayne, Kendyl Roller of Indianapolis, Kris (Jessica) Dunn and Maddie (Taylor) Trent, all of Fort Wayne; and four great-grandchildren, Maddox, Theodore and Parker Roller of Ossian and Josie Dunn of Fort Wayne.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Dunn in 2002; his parents, Junior and Doris Dunn; and his brother, Kris M. Dunn.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Nick’s memory to Stillwater Hospice and directed thru the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends are welcome to share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.