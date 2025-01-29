Michael “Mike” E. McKee, 73, of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2025, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

Mike was born in Bluffton on Dec. 3, 1951, to John E. and Betty J. (Grover) McKee. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, Christopher McKee of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Michele (Trent) Karshner of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Schnieders of Ohio, and Pamela Seifert of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Mark (Julie) McKee of Ossian, and Tim (Marcia) McKee of LaGrange.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas McKee; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl McKee.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.