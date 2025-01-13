Lynn “Bub” R. Myers, 82, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Bub was born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Bluffton to Donald C. and Phyllis (Collier) Myers. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1960. He went to serve our country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent.

A millwright by trade, Bub worked at Corning Glass Works in Bluffton, General Motors in Fort Wayne and retired from General Motors in Marion in 1999.

Bub was very passionate about his family and friends. He enjoyed following NASCAR, fast cars and riding his Harleys. After he retired, Bub enjoyed the warmth of spending his winter months in Sebring, Florida. He was a member of the Elks’s Lodge 796 of Bluffton, Bluffton Moose Lodge 242, a 58-year member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, VFW Post 4300 in Sebring and a lifelong member of AM Vets.

Survivors include his children, Michelle (Richard) Pena of New Haven, Deborah S. Bordner of Fort Wayne and Christopher (Leona) Myers of Bluffton; along with a special companion, Sally Day of Bluffton.

He is also survived by his siblings, Stacey (Greg) Ball of Indianapolis, Robin (Mark) Wieczorek of Ohio and Charles (Julie) Wemhoff of Indianapolis; and nephews, Kent (Tracy) Beer, Kurt (Angie) Beer, both of Bluffton and Kevin Beer of Texas. Bub was a fun-loving “PaPa Bub” to 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynda Helms; and niece, Lori Dobson.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. An Elks Memorial Service will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the conclusion of visitation. The family requests you dress in casual clothing.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the funeral home with Jeff Lemler officiating, with calling for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering to remember Bub on Thursday, (Jan. 16, 2025) from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at the Bluffton Elks Lodge # 796.

Instead of sending flowers and gifts, the family prefers memorials be made in Bub’s memory to the Wounded Warrier Foundation, Elks Lodge 796 Scholarship Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.