Lois “Jean” Dubach, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Jean was born in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 24, 1927, to Ross and Florence L. (McIntire) Wagner, both parents preceded her in death. She married Lawrence H. Dubach on July 27, 1956, in Markle; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2014.

She graduated from Rockcreek High School in Wells County. Jean worked at Kresge Warehouse in Fort Wayne and worked on the family farm with her husband as well as a homemaker. She was a member of the Living Water United Church. Jean enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Tami (Chris) Jones and Toni (Matt) Junk, both of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Colton (Abby) Jones, Emilee (Nik) Roberts and Dylan (Ashley) Junk; and five great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held at Old Salem Cemetery, Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Living Water United Church.

