Larry E. Melton, 72, of rural Liberty Center, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Larry was born on July 22, 1952, in Bluffton to Vernon and Audrey (Lovell) Melton. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1971. He worked for various companies including Fleetwood, Bluffton Rubber, Walmart and Briner Building, Inc.

Larry was an independent construction contractor who could fix anything. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting fishing and gardening. He would grow his vegetables and sell them at local farm markets. He enjoyed building bird houses. Larry loved to play cards, watch his Indianapolis Colts with his sister, Linda, and spending time with his extended family at the Wagon Wheel in Warren.

Larry is survived by his children, Tiffany Melton of Liberty Center, Aaron Melton of Bluffton, Amy Steinhilber of Washington, and Taylor Short (Gavin Newman) of Lachlan Foy, Tennessee; along with three grandchildren. He will be remembered by his siblings, Sonja (Bill) Habig of Georgia, Linda Dolby of Fort Wayne, Peggy (Jeff) Nash and Randy (Theresa) Melton of Bluffton; and his ex-wife, Leigh Melton of Liberty Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Per Larry’s request, no formal services will be held.

Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services and directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.