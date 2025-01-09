Kenneth E. Groves, 72, of Warren, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at his home in Warren.

Ken was born on May 21, 1952, in Auburn, to Herman and Ruth Mae (Haywood) Groves. He married Robyn (Howell) Groves on Feb. 25, 1980, in Marion.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruth Groves.

Survivors include his wife, Robyn Groves; children, Corey Groves of Arkansas, Kevin Groves of Evansville, and Aimee Groves; sisters, Phyllis Nicholson of New Haven, Fran Bryan of Leo, and Ginny Gillming of Missouri; 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792 on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.