Janelle Buckner died peacefully in her home on Jan. 12, 2025, at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Jesse Buckner of Bluffton, IN, and sisters, Jerry Furr, Judy Ford and Joyce Parlow. Janelle lived in Hammond, Indiana, for 69 years, where she taught two kindergarten classes a…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here