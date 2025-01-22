James “Jim” Harold Oman of Bluffton, joined the Lord and the love of his life Jone Gregg Oman on Jan. 20, 2025, at the age 89.

On Feb. 5, 1935, Jim was born to Paul and Flossie Marie (Grove) Oman in Liberty Township on the family farm and grew up in Poneto. Wherever they went, Jim and Jone were best known walking hand in hand, competing in canoe races as state ranked mixed doubles and enjoying life together.

After graduating from Bluffton High School in 1953, Jim attended Radiology Technical School in Ft. Wayne and MRI Technician School in San Francisco, California. He served his country in the United States Army and Indiana Army National Guard for six years, honorably discharged in honest and faithful service. He worked for Caylor-Nickel Clinic for 46 years retiring in 2000 from the Heart Cath Lab with roles in X-ray (ARRT, ASRT and IRST), Special Procedures (SICP and SCI) and MRI (BMRI). Following in his mother’s footsteps, he served as a Board member of the family founded Grove Cemetery and caretaker for many years with his family.

Jim married Jone on Aug. 13, 1958, at the home of the bride in Petroleum. Happily married for 64 years, their family was blessed with three children Todd, Cheryl and Lana. His integrity, sense of humor, commitment to family, exercise and health, inspired his family. He was well known for roller blading along the Rivergreenway, enjoying fast cars especially his ’57 chevy, being a member of the Poneto Community Club, contributing to the “Poneto Indiana History Book, 1871-2008”, playing ice and street hockey, being the street basketball court for the Poneto neighborhood, and most of all enjoying family events with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong faithful Christian, formerly a member of the Poneto United Methodist Church and Bluffton First Church of Christ.

He will always be loved by his children; son, Todd Paul (Linda Joyce) Oman of Greentown, daughter, Cheryl Lynn (Randy Wayne) Barger of Decatur, and daughter Lana Renee (John Garrett) Wietholter of Zionsville; seven grandchildren, Ryan Todd (Abby) Oman of Greentown, Dr. Trent James (Candice) Oman of Carmel, Dr. Tara Lynn (Bryson) Renbarger of Converse, Ross Paul Oman of Greentown, Brandon Wayne (Lauren) Barger of Decatur, Dr. Rachel Lynn (Felix) Baum of Mooresville, and Nathan (fiancé’ Renee) Barger of Decatur; 18 great-grandchildren, Josey Elizabeth (Oman) Jones, Ryan Todd Oman, Jr., Lillian Rose Oman, Jenna Lynn Oman, Algird James Oman, Solomon Joseph Oman and Vivienne Nicole Oman; Liam James Oman, Malia Laine Oman, Henry David Moran and Sylvia Brooke Moran; Baer Joseph Renbarger, Cael Alexander Renbarger, Bayne Garrett Renbarger, Emily Jay Renbarger and Ansley Lynn Renbarger; Jacob Wayne Barger and Leah Marjorie Barger; sisters-in law and brother-in-law, Roberta “Bobbie” (Cy) Oman of Bluffton, Sharon Evone (William) Gentis, John and Dee Gregg, Jr. all of Bluffton, Joann (Ralph) Davison of Columbia City; and many nieces and nephews dear to heart.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Jone; his parents Paul and Flossie Oman of Poneto; brother and sister-in-law Robert “Bob” Neal Oman, Sr., and Dorothy (Johnson) Oman of Taft, Texas; brother Wendel “Cy” Leon Oman of Bluffton; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Evelyn (Oman) Lewis and John Hyser Lewis of Muncie; brothers-in-law, Ralph Eugene Davison of Columbia City and William “Bill” Gentis of Bluffton.

All our welcome at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral home for visitation beginning at noon and service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, with Reverend Marsha Hutchinson officiating. Graveside burial service will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana and join a celebration of life gathering afterwards at North Shores Activity Center across from Christian Care Retirement Center at 1111 W Shore Dr, Bluffton, Indiana.

Flowers, cards, or memorials may be made to Bluffton Free Street Fair, Bluffton Rivergreenway — care of Wells County Revitalization or Parkinson’s Foundation — can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, Indiana. Friends may send condolences to www.thomarich.com.