Derryle L. Pharr, 83, of Berne, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2025, surrounded by his family at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born on March 11, 1941, in Ringgold, Georgia, to the late Howard L. and Rufine R. (Habegger) Pharr. Derryle was united in marriage to Neva VonGunten on July 31, 1986, at First Mennonite Chapel in Berne, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 15, 2020.

Derryle was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Berne.

He began his working career at Franklin Electric in the Maintenance Department, then Haines Engineering as a Millwright, and retired from O & R Precision Tool and Die in Berne after 21 years of service.

Derryle had a passion and love for coin collecting. Derryle and Neva went on many different cruises following different Southern Gospel groups. In his spare time, he was an avid Pegs & Jokers player with family and friends. Following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their different sporting events were very important to him and watching sports on T.V.

He is survived by his daughter, Rita (Mike) Bolinger of Warren; son, Tony (Jang) Pharr of Bloomington; step-son, Tom Dull of Berne; step-son, Ron (Celia) Dull of Berne; step-son, Mike (Rona) Dull of Cicero, Indiana; step-daughter, Rhonda (Shane) Reynolds of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Song Pharr of Coalmont, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Jarod Pharr, Tristan Pharr, Olivia Bolinger, Carson (Emily) Bolinger, Brady (Chelsea) Bolinger, Brandon (Miranda) Bolinger, Andy (Jerica) Bolinger, Nick Kaeowichian and IQ Kaeowichian; 13 step-grandchildren, Caley Dull, Jayden Dull, Amber (Scott) Steiner, Drew (Julie) Dull, Tyler (Katlyn) Burnfield, Hannah Dull, AJ Dull, Morgan (Grant) House, Spencer Dull, Amanda (Sunny) Laddipeerla, Chance (Natalie) Reynolds, Abby (Dalton) Combs, Cashton Reynolds; 12 great-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Derryle was preceded in death by a son, Rick Pharr; granddaughter, Alexandria Pharr; great-grandson, Shaun Hammond; step-great-grandson, Cole Dull; and two sisters, Diane Foust, and Dixie Pharr.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at the First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz and Pastor Dathan Foust officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at the Swiss Village Chapel in Berne, and from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials can be given to Three Oaks Christian School.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne, Indiana