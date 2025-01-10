Cheryl Jean Watson McKinney was born on Oct. 15, 1958 to James and Roberta Watson.

On Sept. 2, 1978, she married Richard Falk. Together they had three children, Lori (Joe) Meyer of Surprise, Arizona, Dustin Falk of Ossian, and Holly Falk Bowman of Huxley, Iowa.

She had her grandchildren, Auston (Sami) Metzger, Jaxon Meyer, Clayton (Emily Phillips) Burgh, Brantson Meyer, Aden Falk, Alayna Bowman, Rylan Falk, Konnor Bowman & Evynn Falk. She also had her great-grandson Theo Metzger, who she was so very proud of.

Cheryl was also cat mom to Mickey, Ellie and Necko. She loved her kids, grandkids and cats so very much.

She worked for Afdent for 16 years and loved the friends she made while there.

Surviving with her children and grandchildren are her sisters and brother, Marilyn Heckman of Tennessee, Cindy Woolf of McCordsville, Jim Watson of South Carolina, Linda Toole of Florida and Maureen Watson of Fort Wayne.

Preceding Cheryl in death are her parents, James and Roberta Watson, and brother Larry Watson of Fort Wayne, and sister Debra (Karl) Gerz joined her in death on Jan. 7, 2025.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Jan. 25, 2025, at St. Mark Lutheran Church on Theile Road in Fort Wayne.