Brent A. Arnold, 53 of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2025, at his residence.

Brent was born on May 18, 1971, in Bluffton to Larry F. and Connie K. (Reaser) Arnold. He attended Norwell High School. He worked for Nesco, Clean Fuels as a welder/fabricator and then at ATC (All Terrain Conversions) in Roanoke. Brent enjoyed working on cars, listening to and playing music and was a huge race car fan, especially Jeff Gordon. He played softball and was a bowler. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include a son, Levi Arnold of Bluffton, a brother, Bryon Arnold of Ossian, two nephews and a niece, Braxton and Braydon Arnold and Jesse Randolph of Craigville, aunts, Jacie (Rich) Pfeifer of Murray and Rhoda Grover of Elwood, and his grandmother, Joetta Arnold of Elwood.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Connie Arnold.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, and those arrangements will be updated when they are complete.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.