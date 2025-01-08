Anna Louise Kaufman, 99, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell will officiate. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

