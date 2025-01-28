Alice Ann Bertsch, 100, passed away on Jan. 22, 2025, at her residence in Sebastian, Florida, with family by her side. Plus, other family members traveled and regularly called with love surrounding her, she departed peacefully.

She was the daughter of Cleo B. and Edith Marguerite Arnold. Alice’s family lineage goes back to the founding of Bluffton in Wells County. Plus, a marker in Murray as to the spot of one of the first homesteads in Wells County. Alice graduated from Bluffton High School in 1942 and attended Manchester College. She was married for 61 years to Sylvan Lee Bertsch on April 22, 1944. They were married for 61 years until Sylvan preceded her in death on May 4, 2005.

Also, preceding Alice in death were her sisters, Marjorie Carol Swenson and Edith Charlene Farling, along with her daughter, Susan Lee Flemming (husband Robert Flemming).

Survivors include three children, Carelyn Bertsch Calame (husband William Calame), John D. Bertsch (wife Rebecca Elzey Bertsch) and Mary E. Bertsch (husband Michael A. Durski).

Alongside her husband Sylvan, they owned and operated Bertsch Jewelry Store for 40 years, from 1951 to 1991, in downtown Bluffton. They were long-time members of the First United Methodist Church, the Parlor City Country Club, and the Wells County Chamber of Commerce. They enjoyed family vacations skiing in winter in Michigan, and camping around the US in the summer.

Alice was a woman of many talents. She loved to sew, paint, garden, craft and do projects around the house. She was fun and adventurous. Alice belonged to the League of Women Voters, Tri Kappa, and to the same ladies’ sewing club for over 50 years. She volunteered at Big Brothers Big Sisters and Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She loved to travel and even parasailed at 77, downhill skied at 88, and up for adventures at 99 years old.

At the age of 93, Alice and her sister Char, then living in Texas, moved to Florida, bought a home together, and renovated it, doing a lot by themselves for three years. She volunteered at Sebastian Public Library for nearly seven years, participating as an instructor of English as a second language until she was 99.

She loved her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, of whom she took on travel reunions with her children and their spouses.

Alice in her travels touched many lives, and everyone felt her positive strength through her sweet smile and loving voice. Life was always a “can do” outlook. She believed with the right attitude; you can accomplish anything. She will be greatly missed by all who know her.

Private burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at the Bluffton First United Methodist Church, 325 W. Washington St. in Bluffton, with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or the Bluffton First United Methodist Church.

