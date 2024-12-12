Sue A. Manning, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2024, at Ashton Creek Health Care in Fort Wayne.

Sue was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Bluffton to Robert and Roma “Frankie” (Frankland) McFarren. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1964 and furthered her education to graduate from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Fort Wayne before retiring from Parkview Hospital as a Practice Manager in 2013.

Sue is survived by her children, George (Jennifer) Manning and Meredith (Elbert) Starks, all of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Gabriel Starks and Nathan Starks; and her siblings, Diana “Danny” (Joe) Hibner of Indianapolis and Gary (Rhonda) McFarren of Keystone.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frankie McFarren.

A memorial service will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Sue’s brother, Gary McFarren, officiating.

Memorials may be made in Sue’s memory to The Literacy Alliance and may be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.