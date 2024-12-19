Steven Lee Day, 64, a lifelong resident of Bluffton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Steve was born on Jan. 19, 1960, and was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, who was known for his infectious personality. He was a 1978 graduate of Bluffton High School and Purdue University in 1982. He was a faithful Boilermaker fan who cheered for the Boilers through good times (last year’s run to the Final Four) and in tough times (this year’s football season). He was also an avid Indianapolis Colts fan, which led to an incredible experience of attending the 2006 Super Bowl victory in Miami.

Steve, known as Daisy to his many friends and acquaintances, didn’t know a stranger. He met many people though his work as a flooring rep, the club manager at the Bluffton Elks, flooring specialist at Lowe’s and manager of the Bluffton Recycling Center. He was a member of the Bluffton Elks Lodge #796, Sons of American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton and the Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145 F.&A.M.

He is survived by his sisters, Susan Day of Lafayette, Sally Day of Bluffton, and Sarah Day Seligman (Dave) of Carmel; and a brother, Scott Day (Pandy) of Sturgis, Michigan. He is also survived by his niece, Jill Pagels (Dustin), nephew, Daniel Seligman, and great-nephews, Nathan and Matthew Pagels.

Daisy is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Betty (Bayless) Day, and his niece, Jana Day Starr.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. An Elks Memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at the funeral home with Jeff Lemler officiating. Friends are encouraged to dress casually and wear black and gold for Daisy’s beloved Boilers!

Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be made to help purchase new Christmas lights downtown Bluffton and can should be payable to the Wells County Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.