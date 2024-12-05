Perry Lyle Hanlin, 68, passed away Nov.8, 2024 after an extended illness. Perry was born Dec. 29, 1955 in Bluffton, at Wells County Hospital to George “Ace” Hanlin and Esther C (Axe) Hanlin of Pennville.

Preceding him in death were his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by wife, Jackie Whitcomb; sons, Sean Whitcomb, Mason Reisen; brother, Patrick (Susie) Hanlin; sister, Peggy (Steve) Manor; and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Dec. 7, 2024, in the Pennville Gym in Pennville, Indiana from 1-5 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.