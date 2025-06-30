Fredrick “Fred” R. Rupel Jr., 69, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, June 27, 2025, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Fred was born in Portland on Aug. 16, 1955, to Fredrick Sr. and Martha (Fenters) Rupel. He married Rhonda Steffen in Bluffton on Dec. 12, 1976; she survives.

Fred graduated from Bluffton High School in 1974 and attended Bluffton Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, feeding the squirrels on his front porch, deer hunting and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by three sons, Jon (Laura) Rupel of Whiteland, Caleb (Celeste) Rupel of Huntertown, and Andy (Veronica) Rupel of Bluffton; an honorary son, Thomas Wilcoxon of Bluffton; two sisters, Rachel Martin of Pierceton and Lois (Jerry) Murray of Bluffton; along with nine grandchildren (three grandsons and six granddaughters).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate.

Memorials can be made to the family in memory of Fred.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.