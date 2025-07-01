Roberta “Bert” Jean Arnold, 101, of Bluffton passed away on Monday morning, June 30, 2025, at River Terrace Estates.

Roberta was born on Jan. 20, 1924, on the family farm in Liberty Center to Hiram “Hi” and Grace (Moyer) Garton. She graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1942. On March 10, 1945, Roberta and Robert R. Arnold were married at the Liberty Center Methodist Church. They shared 41 years of marriage together, working on the farm, until Bob preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1986. Roberta was always willing to do whatever was needed to get things done on the farm, from milking cows and providing meals, to driving the tractor and mowing the grass.

Roberta was a lifelong Wells County resident and lifetime member of the former Liberty Center Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and helped in the kitchen. She was a very active supporter of the Southern Wells F.F.A. program and the Wells County 4-H program.

After sponsoring a trophy for the Wells County 4-H program and a simple thank you card from the recipient, Hanna (Josh) Thacker, grew into a 21-year pen pal, and Roberta considered Hanna a dear and special granddaughter.

Survivors include her two sons, Jerry L. (Tammy A.) Arnold and Terry E. (Vickie L.) Arnold, all of Bluffton. She was a loving “Grandma Bertie” to five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way, along with step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.

Roberta loved being around young people. Over the years, she has opened her heart and her kitchen to her family and many of the grandchildren’s friends. They all still refer to her as Grandma Bertie and many were fed homecooked meals at her kitchen table!

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; and her siblings, twin sisters Bernice Garton and Beatrice Grove, Josephine Barnell, Maxine Harter, William Garton, Wayne Garton and Don Garton.

Roberta was taken to her home church for the first time as an infant, and 101 years later, her family will take her back one more time to celebrate her life! Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Liberty Center Community Church with her nephew, Tony Garton officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place on from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Center Community Church, Wells County 4-H Program or to the Southern Wells F.F.A. Program and can be directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.