Jerry E. Young, 78, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, June 28, 2025, at his residence.

Jerry was born in Decatur on Feb. 11, 1947, to Harold E. and Esther P. (Dailey) Young. Both parents preceded him in death. Jerry married Anna Louise Graham in Bluffton on April 22, 1967. Anna preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2015.

Jerry graduated from Adams Central High School in 1965 and served in the United States Army in 1966 during the Vietnam War. He worked in the gage room as a calibrator at Franklin Electric in Bluffton for 42 years, until retiring in 2007. Jerry was a past member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton and a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Decatur. He was also a member of the American Legion Riders of Indiana, Chapter 43 of Decatur, and also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Jerry enjoyed wintering in Arizona for many years. He had many hobbies, which included golfing, fishing, camping, boating, horseback riding and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim (Steve Jr.) Rawe of El Mirage, Arizona, and Jeri (Brent) Schindler of Monroe; three grandchildren, Michael Broderick, Kristin (Nick) Anstett and Stephen Rawe; a bonus granddaughter, Emily (Colyn) Torson; a bonus great-grandson, Liam Torson; a sister, Sharon Michael of Bluffton; along with his companion, Connie Milligan of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton, with Pastor Dan York officiating. Graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur.

