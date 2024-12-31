Marjorie Louise “Marge” Jones, 86, of Jackson Township in Warren, Wells County, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Marge was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Marion to Carl L. and Mary Jane (Lee) Scott. She graduated from Mississinewa High School in Gas City, and married James R. Jones on Nov. 27, 1957, in Marion. Marge lived an incredibly full life and was always quick to feed any family member who came through her door (including keeping the cookie jar in the cabinet well stocked for her voracious grandchildren).

A member of McNatt Church, Marge retired from Sears in Marion in 2004 after 30 years, and had previously worked for Weight Watchers in Bluffton. She was a member of the Jackson Township Euchre Club, the Friendship Circle at McNatt, and the Jackson Township Tip Toppers Home-Ec Club. Marge enjoyed sewing, gardening, teaching her unruly grandchildren how to make her world-famous noodles, and riding her bicycle. She was a proud collector of all things flamingo and adored celebrating every holiday with a different pair of festive earrings.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Scott, and brother, Phillip Scott.

Loving survivors include her husband of 67 years, James R. Jones of Warren; children, Rhonda (Larrie) Stoffer of Warren, DeWayne (Kelly) Jones of Warren, and Diane Jones of Noblesville; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All will miss her dearly and will think of her always when we see flamingos.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N Matilda St. in Warren, and again from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery in rural Wells County, Jackson Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Jones Cemetery for the maintenance fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.